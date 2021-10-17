College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger says the 20-year-old’s death on May 6 was due to an accidental drug overdose, Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ehlinger family said in a statement they learned Jake accidentally overdosed from what’s believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with fentanyl. These kinds of counterfeit pills have been seen increasingly in Texas and nationwide. The Ehlinger family statement said, “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities. As our family continues to process...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO