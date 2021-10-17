Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at US lab

Click here to read the full article. A number of major news organzations have urged the Court of Appeals to rethink its September decision to partially revive a defamation suit by California Rep. Devin Nunes against journalist Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines over a 2018 Esquire story on Nunes’ family farm. The story, titled “Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret,” alleged that the congressman’s family had moved the dairy farm from California to Iowa, in a town that is heavily reliant on undocumented labor.
A district court judge originally tossed out the suit, but in September, the...
