Adele’s new single, “Easy On Me”, is finally here – and the singer’s fans are more vocal on social media than ever before, with many of them teasing that they’re now considering splitting up with a partner.The new track was inspired by the 33-year-old singer’s split from her husband, Simon Konecki, whom she married in 2018.The couple finalised their divorce in March after splitting in 2019.In a statement announcing her forthcoming album, 30, which is due to be released on 19 November, Adele explained how personal some of its songs are.“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO