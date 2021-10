Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (10/17/21) It’s tough to believe at the time of this writing just how much the Arizona Cardinals were undervalued going into this season. They’re in a tough division that seemed full of possible Super Bowl contenders, so heading into Week 6 as the sole undefeated team in the league probably wasn’t what many predicted for the team. Well, they’re on top of the NFC and all eyes are going to be on the Cards to keep up their strong play as they try to keep up with the cream of the conference crop such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO