CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

There are still 2 (!) ‘The Masked Singer’ wildcards left to meet this season: Beach Ball and Jester

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOoqt_0cU3TutG00

At the start of this sixth season of “ The Masked Singer ,” Fox announced there would be a total of 16 costumes taking the stage throughout the fall. As of this week’s fifth episode , viewers have already been introduced to 14 of them, which means there are still two wildcards left to meet this season. Beach Ball and Jester, where you been hidin’? See high-res photos of these late additions down below.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

The wildcard concept was first introduced in Season 5 as a way to freshen up the reality TV show and keep things entertaining. Instead of having three groups that season, producers decided to have just two groups, and to add new costumes after people were eliminated. There were four wildcards that year: Bulldog ( Nick Cannon ), Orca ( Mark McGrath ), Crab ( Bobby Brown ) and Yeti ( Omarion ). Yeti made it the farthest in the competition, coming in fourth place.

In Season 6, the number of wildcards increased to six. Group A’s Baby and Hamster both debuted in the second episode, replacing double-eliminees Octopus ( Dwight Howard ) and Mother Nature ( Vivica A. Fox ). Pepper joined the show in the fourth episode, taking over for Pufferfish ( Toni Braxton ) in Group A. And Caterpillar crawled onto the stage in the fifth episode, after a spot was opened by Dalmatian ( Tyga ) in Group B.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Banana Split would make history as first duo/group to win the trophy

The most recent two eliminations were Baby ( Larry the Cable Guy ) of Group A and Cupcake ( Ruth Pointer ) of Group B, so they will be replaced by Beach Ball and Jester over the next couple of weeks. We’re still waiting on official confirmation for which wildcard will join which group.

Do you have any first impressions about who might be hiding inside the smiling, round Beach Ball get-up or the frightening, thin Jester costumes? Give us your early-bird guesses down below.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ preview: Bull called a ‘living legend’ by awed panelists — ‘We are not worthy’ [WATCH]

One of the front-runners to win “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Bull, will prove on Wednesday night why he’s in it to win it. During Fox’s latest “The Masked Singer” preview trailer (watch above), the fuzzy mammal takes on Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love” and has the panelists going gaga for his soulful, vulnerable vocals. Host Nick Cannon even proclaims, “We are not worthy.” The seventh episode, “Time Warp,” airs October 20 and features Bull, Skunk, Hamster, Pepper and new wildcard Jester. SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years “This is ‘Masked Singer’ magic...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Rob Schneider (‘The Masked Singer’ Hamster) unmasked interview: ‘I’m gonna take my nut bag and get out of here’

The Group A performers on “The Masked Singer” went back in time for Wednesday night’s “Time Warp” episode, with the Hamster being unmasked following his performance of “Sabor a Mí” by Luis Miguel. The furry rodent lost his head in front of America and turned out to be movie star and comedian Rob Schneider. SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years “It’s hard to compete against a bull who can do the splits,” Rob joked during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I saw that and I said, ‘I’m gonna take my nut bag and get...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Toni Braxton (‘The Masked Singer’ Pufferfish) unmasked interview: ‘It was nice to feel light for a moment’

In what host Nick Cannon called “the biggest upset in ‘The Masked Singer’ history,” Pufferfish was eliminated from Group A at the end of Thursday night’s episode, revealing herself to be Grammy-winning superstar Toni Braxton. The panel was gobsmacked to find out the “Unbreak My Heart” songstress had been throwing her voice to fool them throughout her performance of Dua Lipa‘s hit song “Levitating.” In addition to disguising her unmistakable tone, Braxton was forced to wear a face mask underneath her Pufferfish costume due to having lupus and needing to take extra precaution against Covid-19. Unfortunately, it muffled her voice and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Mark Mcgrath
Person
Ruth Pointer
Person
Omarion
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Toni Braxton
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
E! News

See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Britney Spears Night

The Dancing With the Stars contestants will keep on dancing till the world ends, although one of those pairs will no longer do so in front of a TV audience. On Monday, Oct. 4, ABC's competition show devoted the episode to Britney Spears' music with "Britney Night," giving the contestants a way to send the embattled pop star support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

Among the 17 celebrities competing on season 6 “The Masked Singer” season 6, the Bull has one of the best voices. He has been tipped as a frontrunner to win the Golden Mask since he made his debut as part of Group A on the September 22 premiere. Back then, he nailed his cover of Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closed out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Reality Tv#Wildcards#Group A#Pufferfish#Caterpillar#Tyga
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Jester Costume Was Originally Too Risque for TV

The Masked Singer's Jester may be the scariest costume the FOX singing competition has ever introduced, but he was also reportedly the most scandalous. TMZ reports that before audiences met the secret celebrity rogue in Wednesday's episode, the costume had to undergo a major revamp to make it past the censors.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Pufferfish Revealed as Seven-Time Grammy Winner

It was Back to School night on The Masked Singer, and some of the contestants totally scored A’s with their performances. We finally got to find out that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox after last night’s cliffhanger. But, the biggest shock of all is that one of the other standout performers was unmasked at the end of the show. Which celebrity was under The Masked Singer Pufferfish mask?
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’) got first perfect 40 of the season on ‘Grease Night’ and left the judges ‘shivering’ [WATCH]

The “Grease” movie musical was released 25 years before JoJo Siwa was even born, but I’ll be damned if she didn’t interpret its music better than any other celebrity who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” on “Grease Night.” Her foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” brought a surprising amount of emotion out of the young singer and dancer, who reflected on her close partnership with Jenna Johnson. The pro even said, “This has been the most connected I’ve ever been to a partner,” which is really saying something since Johnson won the Mirror Ball Trophy with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ winner predictions: Banana Split and Bull battle for top spot

After five weeks of competition, two front-runners have emerged as the likeliest to win Fox’s “The Masked Singer” Season 6: Banana Split and Bull. According to Gold Derby winner predictions, these costumes have what it takes to go the distance and claim the Golden Mask in the December season finale. Banana Split has leading 3/1 odds to win, while Bull comes in second place at 37/10 odds. (The Top 5 is rounded out by Queen of Hearts, Skunk and Pepper.) This season’s ultimate champion will join past winners Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes) and...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Nicole Scherzinger: ‘I’m out for blood’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 after losing Golden Ear twice to Jenny McCarthy

Nicole Scherzinger has lost the Golden Ear trophy two years in a row to rival panelist Jenny McCarthy, but she’s hoping there won’t be a third. “I’m out for blood this season,” she revealed during the October 13 episode of Fox’s ratings juggernaut. So far in “The Masked Singer” Season 6, the judges are having an abysmal time guessing the identities of the secret celebrities, with only Ken Jeong getting a first impression point right. Nicole, Jenny and Robin Thicke are still stuck at zero first impression points after five episodes and six unmaskings. (Nicole was ultimately correct this week...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ fresh clues for Bull, Hamster, Jester, Pepper and Skunk

“The Masked Singer” saw another twist in the competition in episode 5, which aired on October 13. The four remaining contestants in Group B — Banana Split, Cupcake, Mallard and Queen of Hearts — suddenly faced new competition when Caterpillar crawled onstage at the end of the episode. He sang so well that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) opted to can Cupcake instead. She was unmasked by Nick Cannon and revealed to be Ruth Pointer. Coming up on October 20 is the fourth appearance by Group A. Only two of the original contestants in...
TV SHOWS
People

The Masked Singer Adds a Wildcard Contestant to Group B and Sends 1 Star Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Wednesday night meant date night on The Masked Singer this week, and Group B brought the romance. Duo Banana Split kicked off the lovefest by talking in their clue package about their recipe for a perfect love song. That included: "a pinch of fantasy, a splash of pain and a little dab of reality," but Ice Cream preferred "heart" instead of reality. The video showed a globe, a medical kit with a red cross and a potato masher. Ice Cream sang Michael Bublé's "Cry Me a River" while Banana accompanied on piano.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? October 20 lineup includes wacky wildcard Jester

Who’s performing tonight (October 20) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? We’ve officially reached the Group A finals, which means it’s the last time this collection of costumes will be performing together. Wacky wildcard Jester joins original group members Bull and Skunk, plus recent wildcards Pepper and Hamster. Do you think any of these Group A celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section. SEE‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years If you’re more of a fan of the Group B singers, rest assured that...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Who Is Pepper in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Throughout Season 6 of The Masked Singer, Wildcard contenders have entered the fray. During Episode 4, the show introduced fans to the latest Wildcard contestant, the Pepper. Who is the Pepper? Check out all of the clues that you need to know about the mystery singer. Additionally, if you want to catch The Masked Singer live for yourself, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy