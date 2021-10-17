CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zlatan takes flight as Neville and Carragher clash – Sunday’s Sporting Social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYdrw_0cU3Toq800

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher tussled over Manchester United’s form.

David De Gea vowed United would stick together.

Bayern Munich ran riot at Bayer Leverkusen.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed reflecting on his fine goal against Watford.

Zlatan took off.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s record at the Great South run.

Rugby Union

Happy 25th birthday George Furbank.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen enjoyed his “phenomenal” European Championship battle with Gerwyn Price.

Formula One

Happy 42nd birthday to 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Alex Albon and George Russell enjoyed some live football.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was thankful for his birthday messages.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed success at Valderrama.

Paul McGinley compared the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher takes a playful swipe at Gary Neville and Roy Keane for making excuses for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Manchester United's stuttering form 'because they played with him and he's their mate'

Jamie Carragher has taken a playful swipe at his Sky Sports punditry colleagues Gary Neville and Roy Keane for making excuses for Manchester United and their under pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United splashed out over £100million in the summer on a lavish recruitment drive which saw them bring back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy gets honest take from Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender and current analyst Gary Neville responds to Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy’s terrific performance against Brentford. During Chelsea’s 1-0 victory against Brentford, Mendy proved to many that he belongs in discussions of the “World’s Best Goalkeeper.”. Nicknamed as “Tall Doorkeeper,” Mendy’s saves were jaw-dropping. Brentford showed decent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Michael Van Gerwen
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Person
Mohamed Salah
punditarena.com

Jamie Carragher slams Gary Neville over team selection hypocrisy

Jamie Carragher has slammed Gary Neville over his apparent team selection hypocrisy with regards to Manchester United. In a recent Q&A on his Twitter page, Neville was asked to pick his ideal Man United Starting XI if everyone was fit. Neville’s reply managed to fit both Edinson Cavani and Cristiano...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher mocks Sky Sports partner Gary Neville for picking an attacking Manchester United team three weeks before he moaned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't select 'enough workhorses' in the loss at Leicester

Jamie has gleefully taken a pop at his Sky Sports partner Gary Neville for slamming Manchester United's attacking team against Leicester... three weeks after picking his own attacking best Red Devils XI. Neville was merciless in his criticism of United in their 4-2 loss to Leicester on Saturday, a match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gary Neville gives his take on potential names for Man United job

Gary Neville gives his take on Man United’s potential new managers. Former Man United hero Gary Neville has given his take on the potential names that may take over the reins of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Solskjaer is under increasing pressure at United after a slow start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Jamie Carragher tried to destabilise Manchester United by insisting the club needed a 'better manager' ahead of Liverpool clash... as under-fire boss defends misfiring side's progress

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jamie Carragher claiming Manchester United need a 'better manager' was an attempt to destabilise the club ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool this weekend. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher praised Solskjaer's work in charge, but believes that United will need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#Sporting Social#Nuance#United#D Degea#Bayern Munich#Bayer Leverkusen#Pb#Eilishmccolgan
chatsports.com

Gary Neville ADMITS he will refuse to call out his 'mate' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or tip him for the sack after Jamie Carragher accused him and Roy Keane of 'making excuses' for a fellow Man United legend

Gary Neville has admitted he will refuse to call out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or demand he face the sack, despite Manchester United's stuttering form this season. The pressure is building on the beleaguered Solskjaer with United already floundering in their expected Premier League title challenge, and in the wake of their limp 4-2 defeat at Leicester at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He will go to one of those top clubs and he's got to prove he can deliver': Declan Rice will 'have to transfer to a team in the Champions League' to take the next step in his career, insists Gary Neville

Gary Neville has insisted that Declan Rice needs to transfer to a Champions League club to take the next jump in his career. The England midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham, having been a standout player for them in their push for Europe last season, before further impressing on the international stage during Euro 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher insists Cristiano Ronaldo would NOT get into a combined Manchester United and Liverpool XI as he picks 'superstar' Mason Greenwood instead - and Gary Neville selects NINE Anfield stars!

Jamie Carragher has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would not feature in a Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI, and believes Jurgen Klopp would not pick him right now. The 36-year-old star has scored five goals in seven matches across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this season following his sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Jamie Carragher admits spitting incident ‘knocked me for six months’ in candid conversation with Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he saw a psychologist to cope with the aftermath of his suspension at Sky Sports for spitting at a car.The Liverpool legend admits the incident “knocked him” for six months in March 2018.And Carragher opened up about the difficult experience with fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville on the latest episode of The Overlap.“Coming home from Old Trafford and then when I lost my job at Sky - I’m someone who’s quite on the front foot, if someone attacks me,” Carragher said.“But that knocked me for six months. For a good six months I wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
LFCTransferRoom

"It’s Refreshing" Former Manchester United Player And Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah For Saying He's The Best

Sky Sports Punidt Gary Neville believes that it is good to hear Mohamed Salah say he's the best player in the world. Talking on Sky Sports Friday Night Football, the former Manchester United right-back says Mohamed Salah had every right to believe he's the best. Mohamed Salah is currently playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jamie Carragher: I can see under-pressure Man Utd beating Liverpool on Super Sunday

The momentum of their Champions League comeback could fuel Man Utd to victory against unbeaten Liverpool at Old Trafford on Super Sunday, says Jamie Carragher. United staged a typically dramatic comeback to beat Atalanta 3-2 from two goals down on home soil on Wednesday night, in a game which had looked like threatening their very hopes of staying in the competition once Merih Demiral fired in the Italians' second with only half an hour gone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher hails 'special' Emile Smith Rowe as he insists Arsenal star is the best in the Premier League 'running with the ball'- as he and Gary Neville praise Gunners display to seal 'important' win over Aston Villa

Arsenal stormed to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday and both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were full of praise for Emile Smith Rowe's impressive role in the victory. Thomas Partey broke his duck with a goal off his shoulder before a controversial second from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and deflected third from summer Villa target Smith Rowe wrapped up Arsenal's win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

301K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy