GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The investigation continues after a mass shooting on the campus of Grambling State University. One person was killed Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. and seven others were injured. Just last week, another person was killed and a juvenile was injured. Now students fear for their safety. Some students and staff are taking part in a week-long fast and prayer service. They say they hope it helps after a night of chaos.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO