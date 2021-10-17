Khemmis Share Animated New Video For “House Of Cadmus”

These days, Indigo De Souza belongs to the world. That's what happens when you make an album as explosive, daring, impeccably realized, and exquisitely performed as Any Shape You Take — everybody wants you. In early autumn 2021, it's no exaggeration to say that there are two kinds of indie music fans: those who've fallen in love with Indigo De Souza and those who haven't heard her new album yet. And as that second category shrinks, the first one gets bigger and bigger. That's why she'll be out touring the country for the rest of the year with The Slaps, Dan Wriggins, Horse Jumper of Love, and others. That's why she received a "Best New Music" designation from Pitchfork, and raves from The Line of Best Fit, Paste, the NME, and other music publications all over the globe.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO