Khemmis Share Animated New Video For “House Of Cadmus”

By Aaron Grech
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the release of their latest track “Sigil,” Khemmis are back with another single “House of Cadmus, which will be featured on their upcoming album Deceiver, out on November 19. The new single is accompanied by an animated music video directed by Romanian visual artist Costin Chioreanu. “House...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

