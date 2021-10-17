CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: J&J recipients will likely be able to mix and match boosters

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely allow recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 to mix and match vaccine boosters depending on their individual health, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told ABC News' '"This Week" on Sunday. Why it matters: The FDA's...

