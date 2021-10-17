CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Saturday afternoon accident on West 18th and Peach sends one person to the hospital

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDhit_0cU3SATj00

One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck that took place at one busy Erie intersection.

According to police, this accident happened around 5 p.m. on October 16th at West 18th and Peach Street.

This accident was caused by one vehicle running a red light and colliding into another car while sending the other car into a metal pole.

Stabbing and shooting take place on East 13th Street

One victim was sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries. No word has been released on the condition of this victim.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Driver sent to hospital after colliding into pole

On Saturday October 23rd around 2:45 a.m. calls came in for a car that crashed into a pole. This collision took place on East 24th and State Streets. It was reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle and slid through the grass while then colliding with the telephone pole. One passenger was also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man injured after SUV collides with tree in Edinboro overnight

An early morning car accident sent one man to the hospital. The accident happened near the intersection of Crane and Draketown Roads in Edinboro around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. According to State Police, the man driving the SUV collided with a tree. He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening […]
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Teen arrested for July shooting death of Meadville man

A 16-year-old has been arrested for the July shooting death of a Meadville man. According to Meadville Police, 16-year-old Kavan Boitnott was arrested Friday for the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris. Boitnott is facing a long list of charges including criminal homicide. In July, Meadville Police arrested 17-year-old Quamae Sharene of Meadville, who’s also […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek teen pleads guilty in shooting from 2020

A local teen has pleaded guilty to a shooting that took place in 2020 that left his friend severely injured. 18-year-old Issac Bruno, who was 17 at the time, appeared in front of Erie County Judge John Mead early on October 22nd. Bruno plead guilty to a first degree felony count of aggravated assault. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Hiker rescued after late night fall at Wintergreen Gorge

Rain and mud made for a difficult rescue at Wintergreen Gorge overnight. Emergency crews responded to the call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night near Devil’s Backbone Overlook. According to emergency crews on scene, the man was with a group of people when he fell and dislocated his shoulder. Crews used a pulley system and […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Tidioute mother charged in August death of toddler

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — State Police in Warren have charged the mother of a toddler who drowned in the Allegheny River in August. Patti Jo Vargason, 39, of Tidioute faces two felony counts for endangering the welfare of a child after her 2-year-old daughter Izzy wandered off and fell into the Allegheny River. That incident happened August 21st […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Man charged after being hit by freight train

A North Springfield man is facing charges after an unusual incident involving a freight train.  State Police responded Sunday evening after a person was reportedly hit by a CSX train in Springfield Township. An almost three hour search turned up nothing. However, Troopers say Gage Adams, 24, was struck by the train and left the […]
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, PA
YourErie

Family member of murder victim speaks out on arrest

Erie Police are taking aim at cold cases. This week, they arrested suspects for murders in 2018. Those investigations, however, are not over. A victim father’s is now speaking out on the arrest of his son’s alleged killer. Erie County Councilman Andre Horton says this arrest police have made is not closure. It’s just the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

1K+
Followers
764
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy