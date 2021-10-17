CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation Management Company Rose Rocket Closes $25 Million In Funding

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A round of $25 million. These are the details. Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series...

pulse2.com

siliconhillsnews.com

Austin’s UpEquity Closes on $50 Million in Funding

Austin-based UpEquity, a tech-enabled mortgage company, announced it has closed on $50 million in funding. S3 Ventures led the Series B funding which included $20 million in equity and $30 million in debt. Other investors included Next Coast Ventures, BP Capital Management, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, Launchpad Capital and Early Light...
AUSTIN, TX
aithority.com

JumpCloud Closes Out $225 Million Series F With Additional $66 Million Raised From Atlassian Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, NTT Docomo Ventures, and Others

Strategic investment demonstrates confidence that JumpCloud solves urgent security and IT management challenges faced by SMEs around the world. JumpCloud announced it has raised a total of $225 million for its Series F round to accelerate small and midsize enterprise adoption of its modern directory platform. Investors in this round share a belief that organizations must move faster to solve growing challenges faced by IT, specifically serious limitations and risks that come from legacy Microsoft directories and trying to solve those limitations with multiple point solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MOLTEN Raises $7 Million Seed Funding from Top Hollywood & Tech Investors to Modernize Internal Operations of Media Companies

Ashton Kutcher, Michael Ovitz and Jack Dorsey invest, along with VCs; MOLTEN introduces comprehensive cloud platform to simplify rights, content and financial management for media and entertainment businesses. Video content consumption is increasing rapidly across streaming platforms, territories, and licenses globally. Media companies therefore face the challenge of efficiently licensing,...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

SACRAMENTO, CA: Creator management platform Grin has closed a $110 million series B funding round. With this most recent investment, Grin, which is used by brands to optimize and scale creator management, is valued at $910 million. The funding round was led by Lone Pine Capital and included participation from...
BUSINESS
socalTech.com

UP.Partners Raises $230M Transportation Venture Fund

A new, Santa Monica-based venture fund, UP.Partners, said on Monday afternoon that it has raised a $230M, early stage venture capital fund focused on transportation and logistics. According to the fund, it is backed by Alaska Air Group, ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood, Toyota subsidiary Woven Capital, Hillwood, a Perot Company; and ship management company OSM Maritime. UP.Partners is led by Managing Directors Adam Grosser, Cyrus Sigari and Ben Marcus. UP.Partners said the areas it is looking at include package delivery drones, electric vertical aircraft for urban air mobility, software for precise positioning, hydrogen powered airliners, sustainable aviation fuel, ultra low cost LIDAR sensors, micro-mobility scooters and e-bikes, advanced manufacturing techniques, electricity grid enhancement for recharging, along with other areas.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

CarbonCapture Inc. Closes $35 Million Series A Funding

Pasadena-based CarbonCapture Inc., a climate tech company that makes machines that remove carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere, said they have closed a $35 million Series A funding round and appointed a new CEO, in the person of energy systems executive Adrian Corless, a company statement said Tuesday. CarbonCapture...
PASADENA, CA
The Associated Press

Carbon Capture Inc. Closes $35 Million Series A Funding From Prime Movers Lab, Rio Tinto, Idealab Studio, and Time Ventures

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Carbon Capture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a climate tech company that makes machines that remove CO 2 directly from the atmosphere, today announced the closing of a $35 million Series A funding round and the appointment of Adrian Corless as CEO. CarbonCapture will use the funds to accelerate product development efforts and to establish initial deployments of its renewable energy-powered Direct Air Capture (DAC) systems in locations throughout the U.S., starting with the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota in partnership with Rio Tinto PLC (LSE: RIO) and Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO).
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Variant closes $110 million fund after merger deal

Variant — the venture capital investment firm founded by a16z alum Jesse Walden — announced Tuesday the close of a new $110 million fund. In conjunction with the launch of the new fund, the firm has also merged with Atelier Ventures and brought on its founder Li Jin as a partner investor. Jin is also an alum of venture capital firm a16z, having previously worked on investments like Cadre, LimeBook, and Snackpass.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Avatar Technology Company Facemoji Secures $3 Million

Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. These are the details. Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. And Twitter, Roosh Ventures (behind the popular app Reface), Abe Burns, gaming veterans Eric Seufert, Chris Lee, and others also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Privacy Engineering As A Service Company Gretel.ai Raises $50 Million In Series B

Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital. These are the details. Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital, along with participation from Section 32, and existing investors Greylock and Moonshots Capital. This funding round brings the total funding raised to date to $65.5 million.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Carbon Management Platform Pathzero Raises $5 Million

Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round. These are the details. Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round led by Australian venture firm Carthona Capital. This significant funding round is supported by early investors including Antler Australia and Impact Investor, Phil Vernon. And former Managing Director of Commsec Paul Rayson is one of several new investors placing the company in a prime position to execute its global vision.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Why Flex Is Buying Anord Mardix For $540 Million In Cash

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Anord Mardix for $540 million. This is why. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anord Mardix – which is a global leader in critical power solutions – from private equity firm Bertram Capital. This deal adds to Flex’s portfolio of Power products and expands its offering in the data center market. And the $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Intelligent Interviewing Platform BrightHire Raises $20.5 Million

Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the growth of their more equitable and faster approach to hiring. And the Series B funding is led by 01A with participation from Index Ventures and Zoom Apps Fund and follows a recent $12.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures a few months prior. And it is also supported by Ground Up Ventures, Haystack, and J Ventures.
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Modern Health Savings Account Company Lively Raises $80 Million

Lively – the creators of a modern health savings account (HSA) program – announced an $80 million Series C round. These are the details. Lively – the creators of a modern health savings account (HSA) program – announced an $80 million Series C round. This round was led by B Capital Group with participation from Telstra Ventures and existing investor, Costanoa Ventures.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

TrustKeys IDO To Follow As TKblockchain Closes $4 Million Funding Round

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CryptoNoCurrency SuperApp TrustKeys is one of the latest projects initiating its fundraising (No=Not Only). TrustKeys is currently on its second round of fundraising and has managed to raise $4 million so far. TKblockchain project is doing its funding rounds, a crucial step for any project before it goes through its Initial Dex Offering which will make the project available to the public.
TECHNOLOGY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Rocket Lab Acquires Advanced Solutions for $40 Million

Long Beach-based Rocket Lab USA Inc. has acquired Advanced Solutions Inc., a Littleton, Colo.-based aerospace engineering firm, for $40 million. The acquisition will strengthen Rocket Lab’s space systems sector, which currently encompasses Photon spacecraft manufacturing and a suite of spacecraft hardware solutions, the company said in its announcement on Oct. 12.
LONG BEACH, CA
OCRegister

Company challenges award of $100 million contract to manage new 405 toll lanes

A company that bid to manage the new toll lanes being created by the 405 widening project is challenging the awarding of the contract to another operator, arguing the decision contradicts recommendations of staffers and subcommittees and the established evaluation criteria. The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors awarded...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
martechseries.com

GRIN, the World’s Only Creator Management Platform, Closes $110 Million Series B Round Led by Lone Pine Capital

Largest investment to date values GRIN at $910 Million as the company triples its YoY revenue. Investment will propel the launch of new solutions for DTC Brands and Creators. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced it has closed a $110 million Series B funding round led by Lone Pine Capital. The round also included participation from BOND, a host of top content creators like Danielle Bernstein (of WeWoreWhat), Devon Levesque, The Chainsmokers, and others, in addition to existing investors like Imaginary Ventures. The new funding increases GRIN’s overall valuation to $910 million and will allow the company to continue growing its executive leadership team, expand into international markets and continue working toward its vision of building the infrastructure for the creator economy.
BUSINESS

