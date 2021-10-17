Transportation Management Company Rose Rocket Closes $25 Million In Funding

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Anord Mardix for $540 million. This is why. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anord Mardix – which is a global leader in critical power solutions – from private equity firm Bertram Capital. This deal adds to Flex’s portfolio of Power products and expands its offering in the data center market. And the $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO