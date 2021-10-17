CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gonzaga Opens Season Ranked No. 1 by KenPom

By The Slipper Still Fits
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Pomeroy, Gonzaga Bulldogs, sports season, Mountain West Conference, West Coast Conference, American Athletic Conference, Pacific Tigers men's basketball. The Gonzaga Bulldogs open the season...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga Bulldogs#West Coast Conference#Sports Season#Pacific Tigers#Zags#Baylor
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans destroy Illinois-Penn State during OT game

College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
charlottenews.net

Gonzaga suspends Mark Few through opener for DUI arrest

Gonzaga has suspended men's basketball coach Mark Few through the season-opening game following his September DUI arrest. The suspension will begin with Saturday's "Kraziness in the Kennel" season tip-off event in Spokane, Wash. It will also include two exhibition games and the Nov. 9 season opener at home against Dixie State.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
chatsports.com

Gonzaga coach Mark Few suspended one regular season game after DUI charge

Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball, Mark Few, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Democratic Union for Integration, sports season, Texas. The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not have Mark Few for the team's first regular season game. Few was suspended Saturday after he was pulled over by police and received a DUI charge in September. Few is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

What Bret Bielema said following Illinois' shocking upset of Penn State

Both Illinois and No. 7 Penn State came into Saturday looking to make a statement on the defensive side of the ball. There was clear that the defenses would be the only reason that either team won as the game went into nine overtimes. At that point, it wouldn’t be which team’s offenses would get the edge, it would be which team’s defense would give up the deciding score.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

ESPN networks airing at least 11 of Gonzaga's regular-season games

Oct. 8—Gonzaga will be on ESPN networks for at least five nonconference games, including showdowns versus Texas, UCLA and Alabama, and six conference matchups. The Zags will tip off against Texas, projected by most as a preseason top-five team, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. GU and Alabama collide at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 on ESPN2 in the return of the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
clarksonathletics.com

Knights win season opener

Clarkson was able to come away with a 2-1 win on the road to start the 2021-22 season. A shorthanded goal from Ryan Richardson in the 2nd period put the Knights up 1-0. Lukas Kaelble made it 2-0 which proved to be the game winner.
NHL
chatsports.com

Is Gonzaga still the favorite in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 college basketball rankings for 2021-22?

Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, National Basketball Association, Andrew Nembhard, Mark Few, John R. Wooden Award, Mick Cronin, St. Bonaventure Bonnies men's basketball. After a busier-than-usual summer due to the delayed withdrawal deadline for the NBA draft, and then some significant reclassifications and commitments in August, roster changes expectedly slowed in September. We did make some tweaks since the last update in late August, however, moving a couple of veteran-laden groups in UConn and St. Bonaventure to the back end of the rankings.
NBA
Kansas City Star

Poll of anonymous coaches puts Gonzaga men’s basketball on top. Where does KU rank?

Gonzaga “will be the best team in (men’s) college basketball this season,” according to a poll of more than 100 college coaches conducted by CBSsports.com. In all, 28% of the anonymous coaches surveyed believe the Bulldogs will win the NCAA men’s national title. UCLA received 23% of the vote followed by Texas (13%), Kansas (11%), Purdue (10%), Villanova (7%), Michigan (6%) and Duke (2%).
COLLEGE SPORTS
anonymouseagle.com

The 2021-22 KenPom Preseason Ratings Are Out!

A fun guidepost to the start of any college basketball season is the release of the preseason ratings over at KenPom.com. For the 2021-22 season, that happened on Sunday morning! Surprise and Happy KenPom Day to everyone who celebrates..... which should be everyone reading this site?. Anyway. We’re here for...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy