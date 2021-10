‘Lucifer’ Season 5: What will be the expected Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far. Netflix Release date and a cast of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5. Lucifer’s last season’s 1 & 2 were aired in 2016 and season 3 hit in October 2017. Last year season 4 was released in 2019 now we can hope ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 will come in 2020. But we noticed that season 5 has written by a few writers in February. Unfortunately, the production house has delayed the release date of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5. Season 5 may be divided into two parts as well as Netflix will provide 8 episodes. According to the director of this show, the first part of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 will release very shortly. Lucifer season 5 will go to be spicier with new and fresh stories.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO