Castle Dark haunted event returns to Castle Park to bring thrills in Riverside

Castle Park in Riverside underwent a major transformation to bring thrills and chills to SoCal for the Halloween season.

‘Castle Dark’ has returned to Castle Park after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The Halloween-themed park features three haunted mazes and four scare zones on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 31.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 17, 2021.

