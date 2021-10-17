Castle Dark haunted event returns to Castle Park to bring thrills in Riverside
Castle Park in Riverside underwent a major transformation to bring thrills and chills to SoCal for the Halloween season.
‘Castle Dark’ has returned to Castle Park after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The Halloween-themed park features three haunted mazes and four scare zones on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 31.
Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 17, 2021.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 2