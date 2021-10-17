Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]
Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
wegotthiscovered.com
These 10 horror memes hit way too close to home
In modern society, memes are unequivocally a part of everyday life. From meaningless hours spent on TikTok to scrounging through Reddit threads, internet memes are constantly discovered, enjoyed, and reposted to expand to a broader audience. While memes related to genres like comedy and action are much easier to both find and create, memes in the horror genre are far more difficult to obtain — especially considering the genre receives plenty of flack from no-nonsense critics in the media industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 7 times Stan Lee was way too wholesome
Stan Lee, the creator of countless iconic Marvel characters and face of Marvel movies for decades, lived his life almost entirely in the spotlight. A beacon of hope and light, with creations that have touched generations, he’s also been known for incredibly wholesome moments. He was constantly in demand...
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch all the ‘Good Witch’ movies in order
Good Witch is one of Hallmark’s most popular franchises. Since it first hit screens in 2008, it has spawned a massive franchise, featuring seven movies, a TV series, and a series of spin-offs. But in what order should you watch this gigantic franchise?. If you want to inject some...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will there be an ‘Orphan 3?’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ ending explained
The following article contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill. The follow-up to the 2009 horror hit Orphan is finally here, with the prequel film Orphan: First Kill in theaters now. Orphan: First Kill was directed by William Brent Bell, and it stars Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, the character from the first film. Although Fuhrman was a young girl in the original, so practical effects were used to create her look from the first film.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans
Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre. But some routes...
wegotthiscovered.com
Armie Hammer’s aunt says abuse from Hammer men is generational
Content warning: this article discusses allegations of violence against children, child sex abuse, and intimate partner violence, and may be triggering for survivors. Disgraced actor Armie Hammer is having a moment for all the wrong reasons. Once one of the most promising young actors of his generation, the star of The Lone Ranger saw his stock fall from dizzying heights after allegations of fetishes like cannibalism and bondage, as well as more serious allegations of abuse and assault made the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Peter Jackson quietly picks up an Emmy as the world is in peak Middle-earth fever once again
Whether it’s an epic fantasy or a heartfelt documentary, Peter Jackson sure knows what he is doing. The director just quietly bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for the docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, beating out some of Hollywood’s best to claim the award. The director faced stiff...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Ruffalo debuts his audition for the ‘Thee Megan Cinematic Universe’
Mark Ruffalo is a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran — respected, adored, and seasoned. Joining the superhero realm in 2012 as Bruce Banner, he’s got a cult following of those who love the scientist-turned-hero. Ruffalo has carved out a Hulk-sized piece of our hearts, but he’s trying his hand,...
wegotthiscovered.com
John Williams reveals first theme from his ‘Indiana Jones 5’ score
At this point, Indiana Jones 5 seems as mythical as the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, since Disney’s long-awaited next installment in the archaeological action/adventure franchise has been reshuffled around the schedules so many times that it feels like it’s never actually going to get here. But, if all goes well, Harrison Ford should be cracking that whip on the big screen again next summer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode
Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch Brendan Fraser get emotional as his new movie receives a six-minute standing ovation
One of the internet’s most beloved actors Brendan Fraser is back at the movies, and his new movie has just seen a six-minute standing ovation. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale got a premiere at the Venice Film Festival which was widely loved as it picked up a standing ovation that lasted six minutes. Top-billed Fraser was seen in tears as the applause went on, and the clip has warmed the hearts of the internet’s denizens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cult-classic ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ finally getting theatrical release
For all those who have been waiting 15 years to see Trick ‘r Treat on the big screen, your time is coming. Trick ‘r Treat introduced the world to the creepiest kid this side of Chucky: Sam. Wearing a burlap sack and an orange onesie, Sam appears whenever someone breaks a Halloween tradition. He has since become a modern horror icon, and there’s sure to be plenty of burlap sacks and orange pajamas this Halloween.
