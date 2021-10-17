CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Auburn Tigers ranked in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Zac Blackerby
 6 days ago
The Auburn Tigers are back in the top 25 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Auburn is ranked 22 in the newest version of the weekly rankings after beating Arkansas on Saturday, The loss forced the Razorbacks out of the top 25.

Other SEC schools in the top 25 are Georgia at one, Alabama at four, Ole miss at 12, Kentucky at 14, and Texas A&M at 17.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) –

2 Oklahoma 7-0 1,508

3 Cincinnati 6-0 1,497

4 Alabama 6-1 1,446

5 Ohio State 5-1 1,305

6 Michigan 6-0 1,299

7 Michigan State 7-0 1,158

8 Penn State 5-1 1,134 –

9 Oklahoma State 6-0 1,093

10 Oregon 5-1 1,048 –

11 Iowa 6-1 1,031 -9

12 Ole Miss 5-1 826

13 Notre Dame 5-1 816 –

14 Kentucky 6-1 763 -3

15 Wake Forest 6-0 696

16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 -1

17 Texas A&M 5-2 580

18 NC State 5-1 528

19 SMU 6-0 399

20 Baylor 6-1 369

21 San Diego State 6-0 334

22 Auburn 5-2 315

23 Pittsburgh 5-1 192

24 Clemson 4-2 146

25 UT-San Antonio 7-0 96

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

