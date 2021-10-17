CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Late birdies lift Matthew Fitzpatrick to Euro Tour victory in Spain

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQk6G_0cU3RQOK00
Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Patience was a virtue for Matthew Fitzpatrick on Sunday at the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters.

The 27-year-old Englishman made par on the first 15 holes of his final round at Real Club Valderamma in Sotogrande, Spain, biding his time before making two late birdies to claim a three-stroke victory over Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and Australia’s Min Woo Lee. In doing so, Fitzpatrick notched his seventh career European Tour victory in his eight years as a member.

Of winning at Valderrama, site of the 1997 Ryder Cup, Fitzpatrick said: “It’s on the bucket list with the history that it has,” and added, “it’s extra special, particularly the way I did it.”

In the record book, it will go down as Fitzpatrick shooting a bogey-free 2-under 69 for a 72-hole total of 6-under 278 and a three-stroke victory at the Andalucia Masters. But as the announcers noted, Fitzpatrick was “patience personified.” He canned a 15-foot par putt from the back fringe at the fifth green and made a clutch sand save a few holes later to keep his card spotless. Meanwhile, 54-hole leader Laurie Canter struggled throughout in his search for his first victory, closing in 76 and part of a seven-way tie for fourth.

Soderberg proved to be the man Fitzpatrick would have to worry about as he surged to the top of the leaderboard with a scorching start. He was 4 under on the day through four holes, including an eagle at the fourth and led Fitzpatrick by two strokes at 6 under with two holes to go. But the Swede flared his tee shot to the right at the par-5 17th and out of bounds, and compounded his error by taking three putts to make double bogey.

Fitzpatrick, making his first start since going winless at the Ryder Cup for Team Europe, pounced with his first birdie of the day at 16, wedging to 8 feet.

Soderberg made bogey at the last after another wayward drive to the right and Fitzpatrick got up and down from just over the green at 17 for back-to-back birdies and solidified the final margin.

“I’m delighted,” Fitzpatrick said. “You can hit half-decent shots and be behind a tree and chipping out. It’s a real test.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Matthew Fitzpatrick: "It's on golfer's wish list"

Matthew Fitzpatrick, on his first outing after defeating team Europe in the Ryder Cup, took his seventh European Tour title by winning the Andalucia Masters. The 27-year-old Briton was three strokes behind before lap four, but with an impressive final round of 69 on the Valderrama course it allowed him to prevail ahead of Australian Lee Min-Woo and Swede Sebastian Soederberg.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Richard Mansell hits SHOT OF THE YEAR contender to go low at Mallorca Golf Open

Richard Mansell hit one of the shots of the year during the second round of the Mallorca Golf Open, on his way to carding the low score of the day. Mansell was eight shots adrift from the overnight leader Jeff Winther at the beginning of Friday, but he got to work early on with two birdies on his opening two holes.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Padraig Harrington: Parents were in TEARS and Rory McIlroy took on too much

Padraig Harrington has revealed some parents of the European Ryder Cup players were reduced to tears at Whistling Straits. In an exclusive interview with Rick Broadbent from the Times, Harrington has spoken in detail about what he thought of the week. His European side were dismantled 19-9 in one of...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Ryder Cup#Euro Tour#Englishman#Real Club Valderamma#European Tour#Swede#Mattfitz94
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Could this be a defining weekend for Matthew Wolff?

2021 has been a difficult year for Matthew Wolff. He has dealt with his mental demons in recent months and it resulted in taking a two-month break from golf. After being disqualified from The Masters in April and missing the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wolff was not in a good place.
MENTAL HEALTH
golfmagic.com

Sungjae Im: What's in the bag of the PGA Tour birdie machine?

Sungjae Im is a two-time PGA Tour winner and at just 23 years old, it is fair to say he hasn't even reached his full potential yet. On what looked to be a competitive final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with Matthew Wolff, Sam Burns and Marc Leishman battling away, Im blew them all out of the water.
GOLF
KRQE News 13

Mbappé nets late as France beats Spain to win Nations League

MILAN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday. Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmonthly.com

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse. After a superb birdie at the par-3 15th, Sebastian Soderberg stood two shots clear with two holes remaining. However, a lost drive to the right on the par-5 17th led to a double-bogey, with a bogey at the last almost securing...
GOLF
BBC

Andalucia Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick wins seventh European Tour title

-6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -3 MW Lee (Aus) Soderberg (Swe); -2 L Canter, J Morrison, R Rock (Eng), A Bjork (Swe), R Fox (NZ), D Lipsky (US) F Zanotti (Par) Selected others: -1 B Weisberger (Aut); S Jamieson (Sco); R McIntyre (Sco) England's Matt Fitzpatrick won the Andalucia Masters by...
GOLF
KEYT

Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Patience paid off for Matt Fitzpatrick at the tough Valderrama course in Spain. The Englishman made 15 straight pars then rallied with two birdies on his last three holes to win the Andalucía Masters by three shots. Fitzpatrick finished at 6 under for the tournament after closing with a 2-under 69 at the iconic Real Club Valderrama course that hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup. The 27-year-old Fitzpatrick became the fourth-youngest Englishman to reach seven European Tour victories. Fitzpatrick took advantage of a late collapse by Sebastian Soderberg. The Swedish golfer had a double bogey and a bogey on his final two holes.
GOLF
offsiderulepodcast.com

Frauen-Bundesliga late bloomers Hoffenheim living the Euro dream

Fixtures in Europe against tough opposition will be crucial for Hoffenheim’s development – even if results do not always go their way, writes Martin Whiteley. The Women’s Champions League was expanded to allow more clubs the opportunity to sample the magic of European football nights – and one side that’s taken their chance with both hands is Hoffenheim.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini delighted with victory over Belgium: It was the team of the Euros

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was left happy with their Nations League victory over Belgium. The Azzurri won 2-1 to claim third place in the competition. Nicolò Barella's volley and a Domenico Berardi penalty earned by Federico Chiesa secured the win. Charles De Ketelaere struck a late consolation for Belgium. “We...
SOCCER
Motorsport.com

Spain WRC: Neuville closing in on victory as Ogier loses third

The Hyundai driver continued to have the measure over Evans in the two morning stages to pull 20.6s clear heading into the final service of the event. “The performance has been good, but also the car gave me the necessary confidence," said Neuville. “We have seen on many rallies there...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Matt Wallace remains in contention at ZOZO Championship after strong finish

England’s Matt Wallace produced a brilliant finish to remain firmly in contention for his first PGA Tour title in the ZOZO Championship.Wallace was two over par for his first 15 holes at Narashino Country Club but birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th to add a 69 to his opening 65 and lie two shots off the lead held by home favourite and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama“I’m very pleased,” Wallace said. “It was a tough day.“We’re hitting some drivers, especially on the 10th… you think you can hit it 260 (yards) but it goes 240 and you’d never think that after...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy