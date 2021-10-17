CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain Wanted 'Balanced' Nude Scenes With Oscar Isaac In Scenes From a Marriage

By Aimée Lutkin
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are promoting their HBO drama series Scenes From a Marriage together, and have already had a viral red carpet moment that showed off their electric chemistry. On Friday, they stopped by The View to discuss some of the other popular moments from the show that have...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Director on Big Changes, Fourth-Wall Breaks, and the Series’ Future

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Scenes From a Marriage,” including the ending.]. The scene was set, and the set was seen — rather prominently, in fact, throughout writer/director Hagai Levi’s remake of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” Each of the first four episodes began with behind-the-scenes shots of Jessica Chastain or Oscar Isaac as they prepared for the (primary) cameras to roll. Then, for the finale, we got to see the pair walk off the soundstage, holding hands, at the very end of the episode — a choice in direct contrast to how most episodes end, with detailed exterior shots of Jonathan and Mira’s house as it exists in reality, rather than how it’s been reconstructed for all those passionate, devastating, and thoughtful interior scenes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider

Oscar Isaac Grilled By ‘The View’ Over Going Full Frontal in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’: “I’m Feeling Objectified!”

Oscar Isaac, you must have seen this one coming. The panelists of The View have been drooling over Scenes from a Marriage for weeks now, specifically raving about Isaac’s full frontal male nudity on the show. Finally, both lead stars came to visit the ABC talk show today — and the co-hosts weren’t going to let them go without learning more about those nude scenes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Oscar Isaac
Elle

How the Scenes From a Marriage Director and Writer Successfully Reinvented a Classic

When it comes to marriage, there's little that hasn't already been said, written, sung, painted, or filmed. Yet there remains perhaps no greater source material for modern entertainment. Union—how we nurture it, abuse it, worship it, and lose it—is an endlessly moldable subject, a fact Hagai Levy, director of HBO's Scenes From a Marriage remake, used to his advantage. He had little doubt he could shape something new from the clay of the celebrated 1973 original, starring Liv Ullman and Erland Josephson. He only needed to find the right reason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vulture

What Is Jessica Chastain Up To?

If you know anything about Jessica Chastain, it’s that she’s an actor who has red hair. Maybe you also know that she is not Bryce Dallas Howard, though a lot of people say they look similar (they don’t, really, but anyway). If you know one more thing about her, it’s probably that she went to Juilliard, because this tends to come up a lot. As someone who has seen most of Chastain’s filmography, it’s hard to know what else exactly to add to that pile. She’s worked with an impressive number of auteurs and accumulated numerous awards and nominations (including two Oscar noms), and has an undeniable level of technical expertise. She delivers every line like she’s trying to pass an acting intensive class, which almost always amounts to a performance that isn’t so much good or bad as it is “correct for the project,” even when the movie or show is more obviously good or bad.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Scenes from a Marriage review – Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s uncoupling is all killer, no filler

Ingmar Bergman’s original Scenes from a Marriage miniseries, released in 1973, was blamed for a spike in divorce rates. Whether this was factually true or just felt true enough, it was a recognition of the acuity of Bergman’s depiction of a disintegrating union. Indeed, his series – brought to life by an anguished Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson – has gone on to influence many films and television dramas that have since examined the same subject.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Hagai Lsb Levi#Hottopic
ComicBook

Oscar Isaac Wants To Return As Spider-Man 2099

Miles Morales made his big screen animated debut in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which helped propel the film to award-winning heights. He was also joined by a plethora of other Spider-themed heroes from across the multiverse, including Spider-Man 2099. The futuristic web-slinger was voiced by Oscar Isaac, star of the recent Star Wars trilogy of films, in a post-credits stinger that played off of a popular social media meme. Even though Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 isn't confirmed for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, Isaac has let it be known that he would return to the popular character once again if given the opportunity.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Oscar Isaac films – ranked!

As he appears in cinemas in Dune and The Card Counter – and on TV in Scenes from a Marriage – we rate the best roles of the rakish smoothie, from space fighter to folk singer
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Jessica Chastain in Stella McCartney at The View

Following her the NY Premiere, Jessica Chastain was spotted arriving for an appearance on The View today(October 12th) to continue promoting ''Scenes from a Marriage.''. Wearing STELLA MCCARTNEY for the second time in a row, she wore a pink belted jumpsuit from the designer's PRE-FALL 2021 collection. She looked great in this jumpsuit and the dark pink lips and bubblegum pink CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN pumps added a complimentary balance to her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

Will SAG Awards queen Nicole Kidman earn her 15th nomination for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’?

Nicole Kidman remains one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood, collecting 14 nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the past two decades. She has especially racked up nominations for her TV work lately, with “Big Little Lies” netting her first (and thus far only) win in 2018 and an additional drama ensemble bid in 2020, on top of nominations for “Hemingway & Gellhorn” in 2013, “Grace of Monaco” in 2016 and “The Undoing” earlier this year. She will be on the ballot again for the 2022 SAG Awards for her work on another TV project, the Hulu...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Actress – Kristen Stewart Holding Strong on Top But Olivia Colman Buzz Lurks

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
CELEBRITIES
Minnesota Daily

“Faces” and “Scenes from a Marriage”: Five things our A&E writers are loving this week

Take some time for yourself this week to enjoy something old and new, whether itthat be an album from the past or a recently released television show remake. Whether it be an album for the past or a recently released television show remake, take some time for yourself this week to enjoy something old and new. The Minnesota Daily’s A&E writers have got you covered with the hottest music and movies out now.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy