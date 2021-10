Free Fire Redeem codes for 14th October 2021: Garena has released Free Fire Max globally on September 28, 2021, with new features and enhanced graphics. The arrival of the new version has delighted the fans and they were overjoyed for the game. Players have received the pre-registration rewards and a series of new events had taken place in the game. Players can get free cosmetics in the new game with the help of redeem codes and here are today’s codes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO