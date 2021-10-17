CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin median home price for September: $1.71M

By Gary Klien
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price for a detached home in Marin was $1.71 million in September, a gain of 10% over the previous year, according to newly released county data. The price matched the August median. Sales volume fell to 233 detached homes in September compared with 277 in August and 290 the...

