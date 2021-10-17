CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS: Disney’s ‘Merlin’ Signs a New Director

By Brianna LeCompte
allears.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Merlin, an adaptation of T.A. Barron’s novel series, is currently in the works. Previously, Ridley Scott was signed on to direct the project, but he has since stepped down due to scheduling conflicts. But if you’re anxiously awaiting the...

allears.net

