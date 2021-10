The Pittsburgh Steelers were successful on Sunday Night in a roller coaster affair against the Seattle Seahawks. A game that seemingly would go down without much of a fight from the visiting team at half time turned out to be a 60-minute-plus overtime thriller. There were heroes all over the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as a couple scapegoats. But at the end of the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers were successful and have evened their record heading into the bye week. Below you will find the game grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 OT victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO