CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

WNBA stars rally against Texas abortion ban in full-page NYT ad from players' union

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Fkli_0cU3OsjV00
Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA Players Association, was among the athletes who signed a statement, which ran as a full-page New York Times ad, against Texas' abortion ban.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

  • WNBA players have publicly decried Texas' abortion law in a statement supporting reproductive rights.
  • The statement was featured in a full-page ad in the New York Times by the WNBA Players Association.
  • Previously, WNBA athletes, USNWT stars, and Olympians have spoken out against challenges to abortion rights.

The WNBA players' union has publicly declared their opposition to Texas' six-week abortion ban , October 17, in a statement signed by players and featured in a full-page ad in Sunday's print edition of the New York Times.

The move is a first for the organization despite other forms of advocacy for social justice issues, according to The 19th, who broke the news of the ad.

"You've seen the players stand up in a myriad of ways," Terri Jackson, executive director of the WNBA Players Association, told The 19th. "We haven't done this before."

The WNBA union ad follows weeks of advocacy in women's sports. Last month, more than 500 athletes signed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in favor of protecting "Roe v. Wade" and the constitutional right to abortion.

Signatories of that brief included WNBA stars like Diana Taurasi, Layshia Clarendon, Sue Bird, and Ogwumike, as well as soccer players from the US Women's National Team such as Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Lynn Williams, Insider's Meredith Cash previously reported .

Clarendon, who uses all pronouns, said in a previous statement on the amicus brief that abortion rights are critical to bodily agency as well as healthcare access.

"I've seen firsthand how critical a role high-quality, compassionate medical care can play in the life of an athlete, and that is something I am prepared to defend with everything I have," they said.

Abortion rights have faced recent challenges in multiple states, including Arizona , Missouri , Ohio, and Alabama. However, Texas' law has been considered the most restrictive, prohibiting termination of pregnancy after six weeks, effectively ending access to abortion in Texas. The resulting controversy prompted a federal judge to temporarily block enforcement of the law and the Department of Justice to sue the state of Texas.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court’s very unusual new abortion orders, explained

The Supreme Court handed down a pair of very closely on Friday concerning SB 8, a Texas law that effectively bans all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. The punchline is that the ban on nearly all abortions in Texas remains in effect, but the justices appear very eager to resolve the very unusual legal questions presented by this law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc12.com

Opponents of Texas’ abortion ban focusing on corporate America to help fight against restrictions

UNDATED (AP) - People against Texas’ strict abortion ban are focusing on companies that gave money to the bill’s sponsors. The hope is that consumers will pressure corporate America to join in on the fight against the restrictions. The television and digital ads that started this past week highlight AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers.
TEXAS STATE
krwg.org

Corporate support sought to fight Texas abortion ban

UNDATED (AP) — Opponents of Texas' strict abortion ban are focusing on companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors. The hope is that consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against the restrictions. The television and digital ads that began this past week highlight AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers. There are plans to expand the campaign to Florida, where a similar abortion proposal has been introduced. Abortion rights supporters in Texas are confronting the nation’s strictest abortion law, as well as a conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court and a wave of GOP lawmakers who want their states to be next.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
The Skanner News

Texas Clinics Cancel Abortions After Court Reinstates Ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the...
AUSTIN, TX
actionnewsnow.com

US appeals court allows Texas to resume abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday night. It comes just one day after a lower court in Austin sided with the Biden administration and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Layshia Clarendon
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
TODAY.com

Texas abortion ban temporarily reinstated by appeals court

A federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated enforcement of the controversial and restrictive abortion law in Texas, a defeat for the Biden administration. The decision came hours after President Biden defended a troubling new jobs report. NBC's Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 9, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

Texas abortion ban is back for now

A federal judge blocked Texas from enforcing its ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Wednesday and just two days later an appeals court brought it back. According to the Texas Tribune, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily allowed Senate Bill 8, a near-total abortion ban, to be enforced again late Friday. The ban will remain in effect until at least Oct. 12, when the Department of Justice is expected to reply to the ruling, said NPR.
TEXAS STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Texas Abortion Ban Poses New Challenges for Students

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images — Eleanor Walter joined the Rally for Abortion Justice in early October because she believes Texas’s restrictive new abortion law is “needlessly hurting” people. A student at the University of Texas at Austin and president of the University Democrats, Walter and many of her classmates marched to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Nyt#Abortion In Texas#Ap#The New York Times#Usnwt#The Supreme Court#Women S National Team#Meredith Cash
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Choice Is Freedom: Community Reacts to Texas Abortion Ban

In recent weeks, the country has watched abortion related legalities debated in the Supreme Court once again. To summarize, the state of Texas passed a law called Senate Bill 8 that banned abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy. Many people were frantic. According a New York Times article, abortion centers in Texas were completing procedures for desperate people until a couple of minutes before midnight on September 1, when the law was activated.
TEXAS STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Opinions in Nebraska split on controversial Texas abortion ban

A controversial Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021. Senate Bill 8 bans abortions after medical professionals can detect a heartbeat—which can be as early as six weeks. A study from Monmouth University shows 54% of the public disagrees with the...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Verywell Health

Why the Texas Abortion Ban Keeps Changing

On October 6, U.S. a federal judge granted an emergency request from Department of Justice to halt the Texas abortion ban. But the ban was reinstated within two days by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Even if abortions were allowed in the two-day window, Texas has many more...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Texas abortion ban stumps businesses

Companies and CEOs are reluctant to speak out against Texas’ abortion ban because they fear there’s more to lose than gain. Why it matters: As the de facto fourth branch of government, CEOs face more pressure to drive social and political change. Abortion continues to be one of the hardest...
TEXAS STATE
Insider

Insider

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy