Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits some disappointment missing this week's England squad. It's the first time in six years Dier hasn't been involved. “I'm not happy, put it that way!" he told the club's website, naturally wanting to be part of Gareth Southgate's plans. “But for us to win before an international break is huge for the atmosphere, otherwise you have to wait for a long two weeks for redemption, so that's nice.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO