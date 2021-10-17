Ballston Spa FD: Car hits tree felled in Saturday night rain; Driver taken for evaluation

The scene Saturday night. Credit: Ballston Spa Fire Department

BALLSTON SPA – A car hit a tree felled in Saturday night’s heavy rain, sending the driver to the hospital for evaluation, Ballston Spa Fire Department officials said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Rowland Street, near Jatski Drive, officials said.

The tree had fallen due to the evening’s excessive rainfall just as the driver was passing by, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to air bag deployment, officials said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, state police, Saratoga County Department of Public Works, National Grid and Asplundh Tree Service assisted at the scene.

