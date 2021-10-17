CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bari Weiss' next act: a Substack newsletter that serves as 'the newspaper for the 21st century'

By By Brian Stelter, CNN Business
kq2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBari Weiss says her publication on Substack, Common Sense, is meant to be "the newspaper for the 21st century, ultimately. I'm starting it out as the op-ed page that I want to read." One year after quitting The New York Times, Weiss has not drifted off into obscurity, as...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Political homophobia is a 21st century curse | Column

This new century brought advances and protections for LGBT rights that, as a gay American, I never thought I would see in my lifetime. In the span of just a few years, the United States experienced enormous progress toward equality in civil society, in marriage and in the military. Furthermore, gender roles defined solely through a binary lens of male/female are now challenged.
SOCIETY
Forward

Bari Weiss on Judaism, journalism and civil society

Journalist Bari Weiss received The Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism from the Los Angeles Press Club on October 16, 2021. Following is a transcript of her acceptance speech. “This award feels, I feel a little embarrassed, and that’s because the namesake of this award, Daniel Pearl,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pioneerinstitute.org

In Commentary Magazine, Bari Weiss Takes on Wokeness and Cancel Culture

Author and journalist Bari Weiss is out with a new article in Commentary magazine on why and how we should fight the “woke revolution.” One word: courage. A lot of people want to convince you that you need a Ph.D. or a law degree or dozens of hours of free time to read dense texts about critical theory to understand the woke movement and its worldview. You do not. You simply need to believe your own eyes and ears.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bari Weiss
mediaite.com

Bari Weiss Confronts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Covid Lab Leak Theory Coverage in Tense Debate

Former New York Times writer Bari Weiss confronted CNN’s Brian Stelter over the network’s part in the media’s “disinformation by omission” for multiple subjects. Weiss joined Stelter on Reliable Sources to talk about her recent comments on the public’s frustration with the current state of the media. She started things off by explaining how it’s a sign that “the world has gone mad” when the media is not “allowed” to go in depth on hot button issues such as the Covid lab leak theory or Hunter Biden’s laptop.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mother Jones

Newsletters

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. If you subscribe to an email newsletter, there is a good chance that it is hosted by the popular platform Substack. The company makes it easy for anyone to bombard friends’ inboxes with regular missives: You just sign up, write your first edition, and ask everyone you know to subscribe—either for free, or for any amount you choose per month, of which Substack takes a 10 percent cut. Unlike other similar platforms, the company also recruits writers with many Twitter followers and enormous reach, offering advances of hundreds of thousands of dollars for newsletters it expects to be especially popular. The universe of topics for Substack newsletters is as wide as their owners’ imaginations: A journalist writes about extremism and sandwiches; a historian describes about strange pieces of antique jewelry; the lead singer of Wilco offers advice to aspiring musicians.
ECONOMY
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Cnn#Americans
MarketRealist

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics. Article continues below advertisement. Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News' Dana Perino Makes 'Nonsensical' Comment About Wind Power

Fox News’ Dana Perino caught some blowback Thursday for suggesting that wind power isn’t green because the turbines are not recyclable. (Watch the video below.) “The Five” co-host was talking to guest Tucker Carlson about the “green energy agenda,” including wind power, when Perino made an observation that at least one person on Twitter called “nonsensical”:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
nickiswift.com

Pink Makes Her Feelings About Liz Cheney Clear

Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, is known for saying what's on her mind and doesn't care who it offends. For instance, in 2006 Pink wrote a song called "Dear Mr. President," painting a very unflattering picture about the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. "I hope the president is proud of the fact that we live in a country where we can do things like that, where we can have dissent, talk, communicate and share our opinions," Pink said in a 2006 MTV interview.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
Fox News

Ricky Gervais says in a podcast he wants to live to see youngsters called out for not being 'woke enough'

Ricky Gervais believes youngsters will start getting called out for not being "woke" enough just as many others have been in recent years. The comedian was joined by neuroscientist Sam Harris on his "Absolutely Mental" podcast, and during their conversation, the pair peeled back the layers on current ideologies that could or won’t survive the next wave of generational social constructs.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News host Neil Cavuto urges vaccinations after bout with Covid, but Fox News hasn’t shared his message

Fox News host Neil Cavuto has contracted the coronavirus, he says, and credits his Covid vaccination with saving his life.“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” said Cavuto, who also has multiple sclerosis and has battled cancer and heart problems in the past.“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did,” the host went on. “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”But as some critics have pointed out, that message has not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

CBS TV Stations Back Bay Area Reporter Betty Yu After “Horrific, Racist Comments” By Conservative YouTube Host

CBS TV Stations boss Jennifer Mitchell is offering her and the company’s “full support” to a San Francisco on-air reporter after an asinine and racist attack today by a conservative YouTube host Just back online after a one-week suspension from the Google-owned platform for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy in a tirade against the trans community, Steven Crowder today used a segment on In-N-Out Burger shuttering their only Bay Area outlet over vaccination status requirement to mock and belittle KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. The ViacomCBS executive wasn’t having any of it from the repeatedly decried Louder With Crowder host. “CBS Television Stations and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy