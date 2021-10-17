Student demand for UW System schools' counseling services high

The Vernon Hills High School (VHHS) students in the hybrid class Life Integration of Food & Exercise (L.I.F.E.) learned more about it by experiencing the Countryside Fire Combat Challenge. The students had the opportunity to try and understand the importance of Firefighter fitness by wearing gear such as the bunker coat, helmet and gloves with an airpack on their backs. Now add a shoulder load of hose and carry it 50ft. and drop it, then crawl through a large tube 20ft long. Stand up and grab the victim (manikin) and drag or carry 60 ft. Crawl back through the 20ft tube and pick up the shoulder load of hose and carry finish line. Mrs. Whitescarver and Mr. Pagani who co-teach the LIFE class for VHHS have worked with Fire & Life Safety Director Tony Rodkey, approached him for ideas. Tony Rodkey has provided Kitchen Fire Safety lessons in Foods classes and CPR/First Aid lessons in Health classes for Whitescarver and Pagani the past 14 years.

VERNON HILLS, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO