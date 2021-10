Following the housing market boom of 2020, these ten states’ real estate markets have maintained a stiff level of competition in 2021. Real estate is a hot topic in 2021. From aspirationally scrolling through Zillow to hunkering down to actually start house hunting, buying a home has been a top-of-mind priority for many Americans. Recent real estate prices reflect that interest, too: U.S. cities experienced an average year-over-year increase of 5.43 percent in home sale prices from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021, according to an Insurify analysis of cities with the highest home sale prices in 2021. Demand is high, and list prices have followed, making the real estate market deeply competitive for prospective buyers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO