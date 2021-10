Here are seven ways to navigate the pain of being rejected by others. Rejection. The sound of the word itself even sounds ominous. If you’ve been a pastor or church leader for any length of time, chances are you’ve felt the dagger of rejection. It may have come intentionally through a serious conflict with a leader who didn’t like or support you. It may have come more subtly when someone quietly leaves your church and the scuttlebutt was that they left because they “weren’t getting fed.” The source doesn’t matter. It still hurts. When it inevitably does come, what can we do? Here, I suggest seven ways to navigate the pain of rejection.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO