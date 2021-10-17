CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Dodge Challenger Recall: Instrument Cluster Failure Affects a Small Number of Models

Certain customers who bought a 2021 Dodge Challenger should be on the lookout for mail from the manufacturer. Dodge is recalling some 2021 Challenger models due to faulty instrument clusters. Luckily, the fix shouldn’t be too difficult. The Dodge Challenger recall relates to a software glitch. Dodge is recalling...

