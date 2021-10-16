No. 25 Penn State Defeats West Virginia In Road Meet

LEWISBURG Pa. – The Orange scored a 4-0 win against the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday in Lewisburg. Sophomore forward Deandre Kerr began the scoring on a pass from freshman Curt Calov in the 14th minute. In the 38th minute, sophomore midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski crossed the ball to senior forward Manel Busquets who put it past Bison junior goalie Bennett Schwartz to give the Orange a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Syracuse's third goal came when freshman forward Julius Rauch found the back of the net on a cross from graduate student Luke Biasi. Senior midfielder Julio Fulcar finished the scoring in the last minute of the game on a penalty kick. Syracuse improves to 7-5-2 overall, while Bucknell is now 4-6-2.
