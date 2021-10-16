No. 25 Penn State Defeats West Virginia In Road Meet

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.

