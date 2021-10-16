CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

No. 25 Penn State Defeats West Virginia In Road Meet

GoPSUsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W. Va. - The No. 25 Penn State men's swimming & diving team earned a 161-132 road win at West Virginia on Saturday, earning first place finishes in 11 events. Lachlan Byrne led the Nittany Lions with a pair of event wins. The Nittany Lions improved to 2-0 on the...

gopsusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
ourcommunitynow.com

Dear Opponent: West Virginia

Sure, you beat a ranked Virginia Tech, and you held Oklahoma to a low-scoring affair in Norman. But your only other win is over a school named after a cereal baron. Did you celebrate that one with a big glass of milk instead of the usual moonshine?
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Swimming#The Nittany Lions#Backstroke#Yard Butterfly#Penn State
Maize n Brew

Opening Vegas odds released for Michigan/Michigan State showdown

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in new top 25 polls and power rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week following a very physical loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, their first of the season. Despite not playing this week, the Wildcats managed to climb in several of the new college football rankings. In the new Coaches Top 25 Poll, Kentucky rose...
Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King out with an injury against Pittsburgh

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King won't play against Pittsburgh on Saturday. King suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Notre Dame. King was one of three backs listed as co-starters alongside Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear. He was also was the team's starting kick returner this season. The running back didn't travel to West Virginia earlier this season due to a non-COVID related illness.
VIRGINIA STATE
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Meet the people getting paid $10,000 for moving to West Virginia

"Try before you buy" is a classic sales maneuver: Car dealerships want you to test drive. Costco wants you to sample. Clothing stores want you to hit the dressing room. And West Virginia wants you to come live in the Mountain State and see if you want to stay forever.
ECONOMY
wvstateu.edu

West Virginia State University Homecoming Activities set for October 14-16

INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- West Virginia State University (WVSU) 2021 Homecoming activities will kick off on Thursday, October 14, and will culminate with the first night football game in the history of the university on Saturday, October 16. “We are looking forward to welcoming our alumni back to campus to celebrate...
INSTITUTE, WV
GoPSUsports.com

Meet the New Faces: Jalen Pickett’s Journey to Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Transferring in college can bring exciting new opportunities and challenges for any college student, and those chances can mean even more when that student is a Division I basketball player competing at a high level. Coming into Penn State as one of those transfer students, Jalen Pickett...
NBA
cuse.com

The Orange Defeat the Bison on the Road

LEWISBURG Pa. – The Orange scored a 4-0 win against the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday in Lewisburg. Sophomore forward Deandre Kerr began the scoring on a pass from freshman Curt Calov in the 14th minute. In the 38th minute, sophomore midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski crossed the ball to senior forward Manel Busquets who put it past Bison junior goalie Bennett Schwartz to give the Orange a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Syracuse's third goal came when freshman forward Julius Rauch found the back of the net on a cross from graduate student Luke Biasi. Senior midfielder Julio Fulcar finished the scoring in the last minute of the game on a penalty kick. Syracuse improves to 7-5-2 overall, while Bucknell is now 4-6-2.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy