COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 may have tricked HighBall Halloween out of the treat of an in-person event last year, but the event is ready for a big return this weekend. “It is such a special event for our community in the Short North Arts District, and it means so much to everyone that we can do it again,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance. This will be the 14th year for HighBall Halloween, dubbed the nation’s most elaborate costume party. Designers create three ready-to-wear costumes along with one flagship piece.

1 DAY AGO