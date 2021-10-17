BFI London Film Festival 2021 Names ‘Hit The Road’ As Best Film
The IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary Award in association with the BFI returned for its sixth year, with lead judges Phoebe Waller-Bridge and BFI Chief Exec Ben Roberts awarding Harry Wootliff the £50,000 bursary. The bursary is the most significant of its kind in the UK film industry and is establishing itself as an indicator of future filmmaking talent with previous winners including Rose Glass and Daniel Kokotajlo.This year’s jury presidents are: Malgorzata Szumowska (Official Competition), Isabel Sandoval (First Feature Competition), Kim Longinotto (Documentary Competition), Felix Barrett (Immersive and XR Competition) and Rose Glass (Short Film Competition). The competition winners:
Hit the Road – Panah Panahi, Official Competition (Best Film Award)
Playground – Laura Wandel, First Feature Competition (Sutherland Award)
Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Documentary Competition (Grierson Award)
Only Expansion – Duncan Speakman, Immersive Art and XR Competition
Love, Dad – Diana Cam Van Nguyen, Short Film Competition (Short Film Award)
Costa Brava, Lebanon – Mounia Akl, Audience Award
