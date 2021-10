Newcastle United captured most of the headlines this week in the English Premier league as ownership of the club changed hands. Their long-suffering supporters were thrown a bone of sorts in the team’s sale to the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund for 300 million Euros. That should mean the Maggie’s supporters will be in a buoyant mood traveling to St James Park this weekend. The prospect of deeper-pocketed owners will have Newcastle support feeling some long-awaited optimism but will the new confidence in ownership translate to performance on the pitch? While that remains to be seen, they still have the same squad that is still looking for its first win as they welcome one of England’s big clubs to town in Tottenham Hotspur. We take a closer look at this matchup here in this week’s EPL Weekend Windup but don’t forget to get all the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO