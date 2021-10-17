Swansea police search for suspect in jewelry store theft

Police say a man entered the store, asked to see a diamond necklace, then fled the store with it.

Swansea police released this photo of a man suspected of larceny at Hannoush Jewelers on Saturday. Courtesy Swansea Police

SWANSEA — Police are searching for a man who stole a diamond necklace from a jewelry store Saturday afternoon, according to a statement.

Swansea police received a report of a larceny of a high-value diamond necklace from the Hannoush Jewelers at 1056 G.A.R. Highway on Saturday at 2:25 p.m., according to the statement.

Police say a man entered the store, asked to see a diamond necklace, then fled the store with it.

Police believe the suspect entered a waiting, dark-colored, two-door sports coupe with very dark tinted windows, according to the statement. The car bore an out-of-state license plate with an unknown registration, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing 5-foot-6 to 6-feet tall, with a skinny build and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and black pants at the time of the theft, according to the statement.

The case is being investigated by detectives Jonathan Boyd and Eric Thibault.

Swansea police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the department at 508-674-8464.