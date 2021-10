COSTA MESA, Calif. -- If you have a superstar quarterback you need (at least) one big, strong and smart receiver who can haul in the long ball. The Los Angeles Chargers have "Big Mike" to fill that role ... as in Mike Williams. They call him Big Mike because he's all the above qualities rolled into one. He's 6-foot-4, 218 pounds (maybe less now that he cut off his dreadlocks) and has come up with some of the most wide-open, game-changing receptions of the season to date.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO