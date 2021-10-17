Cardinals Game Day Morning Notebook: Corey Peters to Covid List

There is hail in Cleveland!

The Arizona Cardinals kickoff against the Browns at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and they could face some different weather than they are used to.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, who is in Cleveland, there was pea-sized hail hitting the field this morning.

The weather at game time is supposed to clear up some, but there are supposed to be winds up to 20 miles per hour.

Corey Peters

The Cardinals placed nose tackle Corey Peters on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday morning. Arizona elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter from the practice squad.

The Cardinals now have three defenders from the front seven out with COVID-19 including Zach Allen and Chandler Jones.

Play calling

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury won't be with the Cardinals this week due to testing positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted Sunday morning that assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple will help offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler with the play-calling.

Whipple is in his third year with the Cardinals.

He has never been an offensive coordinator, but has experience as a quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator from his days coaching at the University of Massachusetts.

His father, Mark Whipple, is the current offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh.

Kingsbury reportedly scripted as much of the calls as he can which helps, but only to a certain extent.

Browns updates

The Browns had already ruled out running back Nick Chubb, and Pelissero reported Sunday morning that more key starters could miss the game.

Per the report, both offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee) are not expected to play.

Running back Kareem Hunt will likely play after he was deemed questionable this week, and he could see more action than usual.

Pelissero also reported that defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, along with cornerback Denzel Ward, should all play after being ruled questionable.

Garrett leads the league in sacks with seven on the year.

According to Brad Stainbrook of CBS Sports, Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome should also play.