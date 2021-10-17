CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals Game Day Morning Notebook: Corey Peters to Covid List

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 6 days ago

There is hail in Cleveland!

The Arizona Cardinals kickoff against the Browns at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and they could face some different weather than they are used to.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, who is in Cleveland, there was pea-sized hail hitting the field this morning.

The weather at game time is supposed to clear up some, but there are supposed to be winds up to 20 miles per hour.

Corey Peters

The Cardinals placed nose tackle Corey Peters on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday morning. Arizona elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter from the practice squad.

The Cardinals now have three defenders from the front seven out with COVID-19 including Zach Allen and Chandler Jones.

Play calling

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury won't be with the Cardinals this week due to testing positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted Sunday morning that assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple will help offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler with the play-calling.

Whipple is in his third year with the Cardinals.

He has never been an offensive coordinator, but has experience as a quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator from his days coaching at the University of Massachusetts.

His father, Mark Whipple, is the current offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh.

Kingsbury reportedly scripted as much of the calls as he can which helps, but only to a certain extent.

Browns updates

The Browns had already ruled out running back Nick Chubb, and Pelissero reported Sunday morning that more key starters could miss the game.

Per the report, both offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee) are not expected to play.

Running back Kareem Hunt will likely play after he was deemed questionable this week, and he could see more action than usual.

Pelissero also reported that defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, along with cornerback Denzel Ward, should all play after being ruled questionable.

Garrett leads the league in sacks with seven on the year.

According to Brad Stainbrook of CBS Sports, Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome should also play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Mark Whipple
12news.com

Chandler Jones placed on Arizona Cardinals COVID-19 list

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The premier pass rusher for the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) may not be available to keep the team’s undefeated run alive. According to NFL writer Chase Goodbread, Chandler Jones tested positive for coronavirus and was placed on the club’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The outside linebacker is fully...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Have Underachieved So Far This Season

It seems unbelievable, but we’re already in week 7 of the 2021 regular season. Although, it hasn’t gone as expected for the Cleveland Browns thus far. Through seven games, the Browns currently sit at 4-3, which is below expectations. There are a handful of factors as to why the Browns...
NFL
All Cardinals

It's all About the Razz Between Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

Needless to say, the Oklahoma Sooners know how to produce quarterback talent. Three passers from OU now find themselves starting in the league after being selected in the NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield (2018), Kyler Murray (2019) and Jalen Hurts (2021). Two of those quarterbacks, Mayfield and Murray, will square off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Covid#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfl Media#The Covid 19 Reserve#Espn
All Cardinals

Report: More Positive COVID-19 Tests Arise for Cardinals

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported more bad news for the Arizona Cardinals when it comes to positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier this week, outside linebacker Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID list. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones did show symptoms when he tested positive. The three tests this week were for Jones and two unidentified staff members.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Another Cardinals player out with COVID before today’s game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After reports of three Cardinals players testing positive for COVID, along with their head coach Kliff Kingsbury also testing positive, one more player can be added to list of those not able to participate in today’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. According to a tweet from the team, DL […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chase Edmonds listed as questionable for the Cardinals

The Cardinals have listed Chase Edmonds as questionable for the game Sunday versus the 49ers, Cardinals’ official site reports. Edmonds is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Edmonds was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has stated that Edmonds will be a game-time decision Sunday. If Edmonds cannot play, you can expect to see more of James Conner, the former starting running back for the Steelers. Conner has mainly been used as the short-yardage and goal-line back for the Cardinals in his first four games as a Cardinal.
NFL
All Cardinals

Fitz Talks Cardinals on Podcast

Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (is it fair to refer to him as former?) appears every Monday on SiriusXM, featuring on the “Let’s Go” podcast with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and host Jim Gray. Fitzgerald hasn’t officially retired after 17 seasons in the NFL, but it sure...
NFL
All Cardinals

Disrespect from National Media Continues for Undefeated Cardinals

Everybody insists they've seen this movie before. Watching the Arizona Cardinals begin the season with a load of wins is Déjà vu for fans who watched quarterback Kyler Murray and Co. lead their team to a 5-2 record in 2020 before ultimately missing the postseason in dramatic fashion. The Cardinals,...
NFL
All Cardinals

Garcia's Long Road Back to Being an NFL Starter Again

Max Garcia did not know whether his NFL career would continue after the 2020 season concluded. The versatile offensive lineman was a backup for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and 2020 after suffering a career-altering torn ACL in 2018. Before that, he was an every-day starting left guard for the...
NFL
All Cardinals

49ers Rookie QB Trey Lance to Start Against Cardinals

Reporters at Friday's San Francisco 49ers practice did not see starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field. Garoppolo hurt his calf and came out of last week's game against the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week that his starter was not ruled out for Sunday's...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Ravens must make before 2021 NFL trade deadline

Despite their hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Baltimore Ravens could still look to make a few roster changes that could separate them from other AFC contenders. With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the Ravens will have some big decisions to make if they want to add some additional depth that will contribute to them making a deep playoff run this season.
NFL
All Cardinals

Byron Murphy Jr. Likely Out Sunday: Friday Practice Notebook

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on Sunday against the 49ers, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murphy injured his ribs last week against the Rams, but he continued to play. He has not practiced this week. The Cardinals cornerbacks depth may be even lighter as...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
310
Followers
595
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy