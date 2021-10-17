SEC Week 7 Results: Turnovers doom Florida, Arkansas slips to Auburn

Florida can’t figure it out on the road. After losing to Kentucky in Lexington a few weeks ago, the Gators dropped another game to LSU on Saturday. Four interceptions allowed the Tigers to put up 21 extra points on the Gators, and Tyrion-Davis Price set a new school record for rushing yards.

The Gators weren’t the only SEC team to be upset this weekend. Bo Nix had led Auburn past Arkansas, and Tennessee nearly pulled off an upset on Ole Miss. Georgia won its battle with Kentucky easily, once again proving that the Bulldogs are the best team in the country by a wide margin.

Alabama and Texas A&M cruised to victories, and South Carolina managed to keep Vanderbilt without a conference win on the last drive.

Here are all the results from across the SEC this week.

LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42

Matthew Hinton/AP Photo

Everything went wrong for Florida on the road against LSU as the Gators dropped their third conference game of the season on Saturday. Tyrion Davis-Price set a school record with 287 rushing yards for the Tigers, while Florida had its worst game on the ground all year.

Anthony Richardson had to take over for Emory Jones, and he looked decent until an ugly interception on the team’s final drive. 21 points on four turnovers made the difference in this one and helped Ed Orgeron get a little credibility back. The same can’t be said for Dan Mullen or Todd Grantham, though.

No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13

Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia might be No. 1, but the Bulldogs play like they’re still trying to prove themselves as the best in the country. Kentucky got in the end zone twice against Georgia on Saturday marking the first time UGA has surrendered more than a single touchdown this year. Kirby Smart wasn’t too happy giving up the late score, but his special teams unit did make up for it by blocking the point after.

Kentucky is a very good team, but Georgia is just that much better than everyone else.

No. 5 Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama beat up on Mississippi State after losing to Texas A&M last week, and it’s hard to say that anything else was expected to happen. Nick Saban doesn’t like losing, and the offense put up 543 yards in response to the loss. The defense picked off Will Rogers three times, and this one was never in doubt.

Things are going to be just fine in Tuscaloosa.

No. 13 Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee had a chance to upset Ole Miss, but Joe Milton couldn’t get it done in the final seconds of the game on Saturday. The real story came before the final plays of the game when fans hurled objects onto the field with 54 seconds left to go.

An ugly scene overshadowed a really good game for the Volunteers, and Lane Kiffin continues to be the most interesting coach in all of college football. He took home a golf ball that hit him during the game and sent his visor into the stands as he exited.

Oh, that Matt Corral kid continued to play at a Heisman level too. He ran for a career-high 195 yards on top of his 231 passing yards and touchdown.

Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Auburn upset Arkansas this week behind quarterback Bo Nix’s 292 passing yards and three touchdowns. It’s been an up and down year for Nix, but beating the No. 17 team goes a long way in repairing a quarterback’s reputation.

KJ Jefferson couldn’t provide the heroics for Arkansas again this week, and it was his fumble in the end zone that gave Auburn the lead. The Razorbacks risk wasting their strong start with this loss, but Jefferson is still young and developing.

No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies built a 21-0 lead early and cruised to victory against Missouri a week after upsetting Alabama. Jimbo Fisher warned his team not to get complacent after the victory, and they delivered with two interceptions in the first quarter.

Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane each had over 100 rushing yards, and Zach Calzada threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Missouri running back Tyler Badie had a down week with only 68 yards on 22 carries, but he added 53 receiving yards to his total.

South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20

David Yeazell/USA TODAY Sports

The two worst teams in the conference had a pretty competitive matchup on Saturday. South Carolina needed Zeb Noland to come in for the Gamecocks’ final drive, and the former graduate assistant delivered a 75-yard touchdown drive.

Vanderbilt nearly had the win after Joseph Bulovas drilled a 28-yard field goal to put the Commodores up 20-14, but Noland had other plans. Could he be the right guy for South Carolina going forward?

