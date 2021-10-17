CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

3 Reasons why Back 4 Blood is better than Left 4 Dead (and 3 reasons it’s worse)

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back 4 Blood has been relentlessly marketed by Turtle Rock Studios as a spiritual successor to the highly popular Left 4 Dead. While the game itself was a really good game with its own merits, one thing is for sure: Back 4 Blood is no Left 4 Dead. While the skeletal...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Back 4 Blood steps out from Left 4 Dead’s shadow with improved gameplay, questionable choices – Review

When Back 4 Blood was officially revealed last December at the Game Awards, it quickly became my most anticipated video game of 2021. I have always been a massive fan of the Left 4 Dead games and I consider the second one to be one of my favorite games of all time. Knowing that Turtle Rock Studios were returning to their roots and bringing that cooperative zombie action to the present gaming landscape was incredibly exciting to me. Many others have attempted it, but most aren’t worth more than a single game session.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Back 4 Blood’s Steam player count tops Left 4 Dead’s record, but not Left 4 Dead 2

Back 4 Blood is as close to Left 4 Dead 3 as we’re ever likely to get, and no new Steam game can escape the need to analyse player counts – so here we are! Now that it’s gotten a full release after a few days of early access, Back 4 Blood’s player count is publicly available and quite impressive, though it’s far short of the heights set by its predecessor. (And that’s to be expected.)
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Back 4 Blood Review – Left 5 Dead

It’s hard to talk about Back 4 Blood without talking about its obvious influence. For all intents and purposes, Back 4 Blood can be thought of as Left 4 Dead 3, and it wastes about as much time trying to divert your attention from its spiritual predecessor as I did, that is to say almost none at all. From the numeral 4 in the title to its being developed by the same studio to most things about its co-op zombie shooter gameplay, Back 4 Blood is everything a Left 4 Dead game would be if it were brought to the new consoles, and that’s great news. Developer Turtle Rock seemed to take so many of the genre-defining aspects from past Left 4 Dead games and infuse them with modern sensibilities to make a game that’s not just nostalgic for the people who have put hundreds of hours into the original series but, if you can look past a handful of bugs and a somewhat myopic focus, is massively satisfying as a modern experience in its own right.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Left 4 Dead#The Reason Why#Baseball Bat#Turtle Rock Studios#Turtlerock Studios
News 8 WROC

Scientists discover the reason why women often feel colder than men

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (StudyFinds.org) —Men and women have plenty of things they disagree on — and that often includes the climate. Researchers say the perception that women often feel colder than men is more than just myth — it may be an evolutionary fact. A team from Tel Aviv University’s School of Zoology add this […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood vs. Left 4 Dead: What are the differences?

Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood were both made by Turtle Rock Studios. As a result, the two games are very similar. In fact, if the Left 4 Dead trademark wasn’t owned by Valve, Back 4 Blood might very well be titled Left 4 Dead 3. However, there are differences between the two titles which we’ll detail below.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
62K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy