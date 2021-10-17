CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on Long Island Expressway

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A passenger in a car traveling on the Long Island Expressway has died in a hit-and-run crash.

Suffolk County police said that the fatal wreck happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Brentwood, New York. They said the victim’s car, a 2016 Kia Optima, was westbound when it was rear-ended by a 2008 Honda Accord.

Police said the Kia hit a guardrail and came to rest in a HOV lane before the Honda sped away.

The passenger, 62-year-old Terence McAree of Babylon, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

There were no arrests.

