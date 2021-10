The Dallas Stars are an old hockey team — the oldest in the NHL, in fact, with an average player age of 29.75 years old. That’s more than half a year higher than the second-placed New York Islanders. Last year’s leading goal scorer, Joe Pavelski, is 37. Their captain, Jamie Benn, is 32. One half of the goaltending duo that brought them within two wins of a Stanley Cup, Ben Bishop, is 34; his counterpart, Anton Khudobin, is 35. Alexander Radulov is also 35, which is the same age as the heartbeat of the checking line, Blake Comeau, and one year younger than the team’s big offseason acquisition, Ryan Suter.

