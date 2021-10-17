CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucia Masters by 3 shots

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 6 days ago

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) -- Patience paid off for Matt Fitzpatrick at the tough Valderrama course in Spain on Sunday. The Englishman made 15 straight pars then rallied with two birdies on his last three holes to win the Andalucia Masters by three shots. "Amazing," Fitzpatrick said. "Particularly the way...

