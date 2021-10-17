Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucia Masters by 3 shots

Hideki Matsuyama maintained his one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Zozo Championship, despite a last-hole bogey on Saturday.The home favourite dropped a shot at the par-five last to card a third-round score of 68, leaving him on 10 under and just one ahead of Cameron Tringale – who birdied the 18th.England’s Matt Wallace heads into Sunday’s final round four strokes off the pace in tied third position alongside Brendan Steele and Sebastian Munoz, while Tommy Fleetwood is five behind after a level-par round of 70.Matsuyama led Tringale by a single shot going into the third round and extended his advantage at the second hole with his first birdie of the day, before giving the shot back at the fifth when his tee shot found the water.The Masters champion claimed further birdies at the sixth and ninth before momentarily opening up a three-shot lead at the 16th, rolling in a downhill putt after Tringale had left his own birdie attempt just short.However, another wayward tee shot at the last resulted in Matsuyama bogeying the final hole and seeing his lead trimmed to one shot again as Tringale birdied from close range.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO