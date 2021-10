I have talked to many parents and grandparents around Erie County who agree with me that we must stand strong for our children by getting our voices heard in our schools. I'm for freedom and against mandates in all schools across the county. I say NO to the forced mandates of masks and vaccines for our children. Every school policy should include an opt out for the child. I also say NO to the teaching of critical race theory and multiple gender theory, which have no place in any school's curriculum.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO