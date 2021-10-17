Take a Look Inside AKILA's New Flower District Gift Shop

If we've learned one thing about Selling Sunset, it's that there's no such thing as too luxurious!. Oppenheim Group co-founder and one of the hit show's stars, Jason Oppenheim, recently revealed to archdigest.com that his company had opened a new office in Newport Beach, south of the L.A. location, in Orange County, Calif. The hit Netflix reality show's upcoming fourth season is expected to premiere this fall with returning cast members Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and some new faces. In the meantime, fans can take a peek inside their extravagant new space.
