CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Cops get into shootout with wanted suspect outside Brooklyn public housing development

By Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Cops got into a shootout with a suspect they were trying to nab outside a Brooklyn public housing development Sunday morning, police said.

Nobody was struck by the exchange of gunfire near NYCHA’s Ingersoll Houses on Myrtle Ave. and Fleet Place in Downtown Brooklyn, cops said.

After the shots were fired, the suspect was taken into custody by New Rochelle cops, who were in the city to apprehend the suspect, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the New Rochelle Police Department in Westchester County could not immediately provide further details on the incident.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Minnesota police officer facing criminal charges for high-speed chase that killed uncle of Darnella Frazier

A Minnesota police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a high-speed chase that killed the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who was thrown into the spotlight after she recorded the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day last year. Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings is facing one count of second-degree manslaughter and one of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Leneal ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy