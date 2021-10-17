Cops get into shootout with wanted suspect outside Brooklyn public housing development

Cops got into a shootout with a suspect they were trying to nab outside a Brooklyn public housing development Sunday morning, police said.

Nobody was struck by the exchange of gunfire near NYCHA’s Ingersoll Houses on Myrtle Ave. and Fleet Place in Downtown Brooklyn, cops said.

After the shots were fired, the suspect was taken into custody by New Rochelle cops, who were in the city to apprehend the suspect, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the New Rochelle Police Department in Westchester County could not immediately provide further details on the incident.