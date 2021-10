Following a spectacular array of color editions such as the Storm Blue and Bone/Multi, New Balance introduces its latest XC-72 sneaker in a warm Washed Henna. The New Balance’s XC-72 was met with excitement when it dropped as part of the brand’s Shifted collection earlier in September. It’s striking design plays on the theme of retro-futurism where designer Charlotte Lee found unique inspiration in the concept cars of the 1970s. Lee explains, “if I was a designer in the 70’s what would I create as new balance’s concept car? I took inspiration and specific elements from the past and reimagined them for today’s consumer.” Soon after the sneaker’s release, it became the subject to Casablana and New Balance’s on-going collaboration where it sit perfectly within its racing themed Fall/ Winter 2021 collection.

