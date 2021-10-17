CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas police engage in shootout with man in stolen vehicle

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mxW9_0cU3KTic00

Milpitas police were involved in a shootout on Friday with a man in a stolen vehicle .

Detectives spotted a stolen car parked at Milpitas Square shopping center on Barber Ln. at around 3:40 p.m. As they approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly began shooting at them, causing a "prolonged exchange of gunfire," police said .

After the shootout, officers rendered first aid to the suspect who was wounded until paramedics were able to transport him to a local hospital. Police did not reveal the severity of the suspect’s injuries.

Authorities report that they are now following Santa Clara County officer-involved shooting protocol.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into this case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milpitas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Milpitas, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCBS News Radio

Oakland police investigating two-car accident involving stolen vehicle

Oakland police are investigating a Wednesday morning car accident that involved a stolen vehicle. An Oakland Police Department spokesperson told KCBS Radio in a statement that officers detained five juveniles, all of whom are Oakland residents, on Wednesday morning after two cars collided on the 2900 block of Park Boulevard. One of the cars was "carjacked" last Thursday from the 3600 block of Loma Vista Avenue, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#First Aid
KCBS News Radio

Alleged Los Gatos party mom denied bail in Santa Clara County after extradition

The mother accused of throwing drunken parties for teenagers in Los Gatos, where she allegedly also encouraged nonconsensual sex, has been denied bail in Santa Clara County. Shannon O'Connor, 47, was held on $1,000,000 bail at the Elmwood Complex Women’s Facility in Milpitas prior to Wednesday’s arraignment hearing in Santa Clara County, according to jail records. O'Connor, who faces 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, was extradited to the Bay Area from Idaho on Tuesday.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCBS News Radio

Mariposa family's hiking deaths cause set to be revealed, officials say

Mariposa County officials are set to announce what killed a former San Francisco family on a deadly hike in Sierra National Forest this summer. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday they will hold a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. in which they will reveal the Gerrish-Chung family's cause of death. Officials said it will be the "final investigative update."
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy