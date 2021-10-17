Milpitas police engage in shootout with man in stolen vehicle

Milpitas police were involved in a shootout on Friday with a man in a stolen vehicle .

Detectives spotted a stolen car parked at Milpitas Square shopping center on Barber Ln. at around 3:40 p.m. As they approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly began shooting at them, causing a "prolonged exchange of gunfire," police said .

After the shootout, officers rendered first aid to the suspect who was wounded until paramedics were able to transport him to a local hospital. Police did not reveal the severity of the suspect’s injuries.

Authorities report that they are now following Santa Clara County officer-involved shooting protocol.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into this case.