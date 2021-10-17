CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Police investigate early morning shooting on North Academy Boulevard

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKzPe_0cU3KRxA00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting happened at a business early Sunday morning.

According to CSPD, officers were called to a business located on the 1800 Block of N. Academy Blvd around 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting.

Officers learned that numerous shots were fired and several people were injured. All parties involved had non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Police: DUI driver causes car crash, injures 9-year-old child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman has been arrested after authorities say she caused a car crash that injured a child. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to an area near Highway 83 and Power Boulevard around 7:30 Thursday evening for a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
KXRM

State patrol investigating fatal overnight crash in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single vehicle crash that left one man dead. According to CSP, the crash happened overnight near mile point 310, just east of the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West. Authorities said a gray 2018 Honda CR-V was heading eastbound […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

One person freed from car wreck at Meadowland and Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has been freed from a car wreck that happened in front of Station 10 at Meadowland Boulevard and N Academy Boulevard near US Grant Elementary School. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) alerted the public about the wreck around noon on Thursday. #ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingtrapped at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#N Academy Blvd
KXRM

KXRM

649
Followers
416
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy