CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Local business supports local athletes

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSWdu_0cU3KPBi00

PARK CITY, Utah. — While dining at Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street, Park City’s oldest business, patrons peruse the old-timey photos of the pizza parlor and of Main Street in all its sparsity in the ’60s but a few steps past the plaque emblazoned into the same wooden floorboards with the date of 1962 is a grouping of much more modern art.

Olympic memorabilia from local athletes adorn the walls over tables prompting robust discussions from customers who may be all-knowing about the lesser-known sport of Nordic Combined or it may be diner’s first time ever hearing that phrase. Between bites of pizza, they often discuss how interesting the single-day, double-sport combined score of nordic ski jumping and cross country skiing is one of the oldest contested sports in the winter Olympics. If they have questions, they just ask one of their servers, bussers, cashiers, or dishwashers, or pizza deliverers who have all the answers.

Billy Demong’s signed Olympic bib from the Vancouver 2010 Games where he won his gold and silver nordic combined medals hangs in a frame over the same tables which a member of his family may be happily taking orders. The Toly family is the original owner of Red Banjo and it’s not uncommon to see four generations of her family, Grandma “Shiney” (nicknamed by the grandkids because of her shiny, silvery hair), Scott and Jane, Tana, and young Donovan, a nordic combined athlete himself, in there at any given shift. Jane told me, “We have always been happy to provide jobs to local athletes, they have a reliable work ethic.”

A 2002 Olympic torch can be seen on the wall next to a towering 250-centimeter long nordic ski jumping ski next to which two other of the Toly’s hires, family members of eight-time Olympic/Paralympic/Youth Olympic announcer Carl Roepke, also nordic combined athletes, work. Ben Loomis is another Team USA Nordic Combined athlete on the wall of fame.

Olympians and brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher have worked in the same space where their Nordic Combined Olympic Team photos also sit next to signed posters of other local athletes and former employees like ski jumper Kevin Bickner, and freestyle aerialist Olympic medal-winning Joe Pack . Tana told me, ”I really try to ensure the restaurant is a place where people can come and feel like they’re part of a family.”

The Toly’s community roots prove that these pieces of sports art come their way simply gifted as a direct result of their lasting friendships with countless athletes from these and other more traditional sports within the Park City School District.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TownLift

Para alpine skier toy races into stores

PARK CITY, Utah. — The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) along with Park City resident and 12-time Summer and Winter Paralympic medal-winner Chris Waddell posted their approval on social media yesterday […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Business
TownLift

SNAPPED: Park City Nordic Club gets a taste of winter

The Park City Ski and Snowboard Nordic Club had regular fall Wednesday training tonight but there was nothing regular about it. The local athletes were thrilled to have the opportunity to ski on the Basin Rec’s fields/trails behind Ecker Hill Middle School, after school in the first big snowfall of the season. Coach and Program Director […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Ski Jumping#Cross Country Skiing#Nordic Combined#Vancouver#Team Usa Nordic
TownLift

Your big chance to go up the big jump

PARK CITY, Utah. — Not usually allowed, take advantage of this abnormal way to experience the Utah Olympic Park venue. Climbing the steps on the side of the big jump is, for safety reasons, frowned upon for general public use, and being on the jump itself is forbidden, but not Wednesday October 20. The community […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Twilight Rotary Club taking action

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — On Sunday, many people were out hiking, biking, brunching, or leaf-peeping but not these women of the Park City Twilight Rotary Club. Julie Stropl, the Hibls, and their fellow dedicated do-gooder were out picking up trash on Highland Dr. in Summit County. They weren’t wearing matching t-shirts, they hadn’t reached out […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy