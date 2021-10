There will be more places to get necessary medical care in Southwest Florida, as multiple health care systems have announced plans to add more resources in Cape Coral. At Pine Island Road and Pondella Road in Cape Coral, Encompass Health is building a 40-bed inpatient care facility. Down the road, Lee Health plans to expand the only hospital in the city with six bays in the emergency department and 12 intensive care unit beds.

